Burnham’s Collective Dreams marks first anniversary with thanks to the community

Collective Dreams in Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating its first anniversary and has thanked local shoppers for supporting the independent gift shop through a busy and successful first year.

The shop, which has become a vibrant creative hub in the town centre, is home to 64 small businesses and showcases an eclectic mix of handmade gifts, spiritual items, and artisan crafts.

Its owners say the past twelve months have been “an absolute joy”, with customers embracing the huge variety of locally made products on offer.

The shop features everything from handmade soy wax melts, home fragrance products, and handmade fudge to jewellery, slate gifts, 3D‑printed creations and hand‑painted glassware.

There’s also stained glass artwork, original drawings, crystals, dream catchers, herbs, spell bottles, and a wide range of witchcraft‑inspired items.

It also stocks handmade soaps, bath bombs, luxury whipped soaps, and eco‑friendly bags created from recycled jeans.

The team says they are passionate about supporting local makers and proud to bring so many talented small businesses together under one roof.

Staff say they have loved helping customers find unique handmade gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, celebrations, and special occasions throughout the year.

To mark the anniversary, the shop will be giving away 20 free goodie bags to the first 20 customers on both Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th, along with complimentary cakes and treats.

Shoppers can also expect surprise discounts and special offers across the weekend as a thank you for the support shown since opening.

Workshops will be running upstairs on both days, with Reiki training on Saturday and a Puffin Stained Glass workshop on Sunday.

Since January, Collective Dreams has delivered a full programme of regular workshops, including Mediumship, Candle Making, Energy Magick, Reiki, Stained Glass, and Turkish Lamp sessions, with more planned for the coming months.

All workshops can be booked in-store, and the team says they are excited to welcome both new and returning customers as they celebrate this milestone.