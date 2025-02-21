11.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 21, 2025
News

Burnham emergency services called to help driver stuck in car after crash in Tesco car park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea emergency services were called to help free a person stuck in a car in a hedge in the car park outside Tesco’s supermarket on Thursday (February 20th).

Fire, Police and ambulance crews were sent to the store in Ben Travers Way shortly after 11.40am, as pictured here.

The Ford Fiesta had ended up in the hedge next to the main Tesco sign.

Fire crews confirmed one person had been released from the car by cutting away the hedge and undergrowth.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) added: “We were called at 11:43am on Thursday 20 February to an incident in Burnham. We sent one double-crewed land ambulance to the scene.”

The person received treatment at the scene and was not taken to hospital after the accident.

