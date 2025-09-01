Burnham’s flower beds brightened by Town Council and volunteers

Members of the Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council’s Estates Team joined forces with volunteers from the Growing Group to carry out a colourful refresh of the town’s flower beds on Monday (September 1st).

The group started their work by weeding and tidying the planters outside B&M and May’s Café, where they were met with warm words of support from passing residents and visitors.

They then moved on to the South Esplanade, where sustainable planting was enhanced with additions including agapanthus, rudbeckia, and persicaria.

The collaboration is part of ongoing efforts to keep Burnham blooming, with volunteers and the council working together to maintain and improve public spaces.