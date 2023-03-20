Tessa says: “My childhood experiences made me absolutely passionate about child safeguarding, and I work with a team that feels the same – teachers, social workers, health visitors, police officers, nurses and councillors alike – every one of them ‘gets it’, and we are all here to protect children and young people.”

“Child Sexual Abuse is a terrible experience and it’s really important that children know that if they come forward, they will be believed. Abusers often tell children they won’t be believed, and this is one of the ways they seek to control their victims.”

“This campaign both encourages children and young people to tell someone they trust what’s happening to them, and helps adults spot the signs of abuse. That’s the way to put control back in the hands of young people experiencing abuse.”

“I understand what it’s like. It took me 21 years to tell anyone what had happened to me. I couldn’t find the words. At the time, Childline didn’t even exist. When Parliament finally came round to the idea of setting up an Inquiry, they still didn’t really listen.”