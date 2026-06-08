Burnham’s Frith House care home celebrates nine years of ‘outstanding’ care with latest top CQC rating

Frith House care home in Burnham-On-Sea has once again been rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, nine years after first receiving the regulator’s highest possible accolade.

The residential and dementia care home, part of the not‑for‑profit Somerset Care Group, has held the top rating continuously since 2017.

Inspectors praised the home for creating what they described as “a calm, welcoming environment” built on dignity, kindness and person‑centred care. They found that support from “kind and compassionate staff” led to meaningful outcomes for residents, including improved wellbeing, emotional reassurance, reduced distress and strengthened relationships.

Residents told inspectors they “felt safe and well cared for”, describing Frith House as having “a feeling of family” that gave them a strong sense of belonging. People receiving care were included in decisions about their support and the running of the home, with staff praised for being “exceptional at promoting people’s independence” and creating a positive culture where residents felt valued.

The themes highlighted by the CQC echoed the independently‑verified reviews on carehome.co.uk, where families consistently praise the home’s specialist dementia support, respite care and the compassionate guidance offered to loved ones.

One resident’s wife said staff were “helpful, engaging… upbeat and smiling”, adding that activities were tailored to her husband’s abilities and that she always received updates on how he had been feeling. Another reviewer, whose mother lived at Frith House for 20 months, said the team “went beyond their duties to ensure mum was safe and comfortable”, offering thanks to everyone from the front desk to the care staff. A third family member described the care her mother received as “outstanding in every way”, praising the team’s patience, support and willingness to accommodate any request.

Kerry Stevens, Head of Residential and Nursing Services at Somerset Care, said the latest rating reflected the dedication of the entire team. “I am so proud of the Frith House team for retaining their Outstanding rating,” she said.

“To have held the accolade for nine years is an incredible achievement and a great reflection of everything the team offers to support people to live the life they choose.”

Frith House, located just off the seafront in Burnham-On-Sea, provides specialist dementia support, day care, respite breaks and longer‑term residential care within a bright and welcoming setting. Enquiries and more information can be found here