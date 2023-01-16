Scores of Christmas trees have been collected during recent weeks by Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club, raising funds towards the building costs of this year’s Carnival Cart.

The Hillview Carnival Club team has thanked residents across the Burnham and Highbridge area for their support in making donations towards building its 2023 Carnival cart while also having their festive tree collected and recycled.

Many of the trees were mulched over the weekend a farm in East Huntspill, as pictured here, to be turned into eco-friendly garden material while others have also become food for goats.

“We are very grateful for the generous support of local people again towards the club during a challenging year of fundraising,” says a spokesperson for Hillview.

“We rely on local support to build our cart and get it out on the road so this is much appreciated.”

Several companies were also thanked for their support of the project with collection vehicles after Christmas, including Groves Xtreme Clean and DLB Fabrication.