The team at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Hillview Carnival Club achieved more success at Weston Carnival and North Petherton Carnival over the weekend.

Hillview cart, called ‘Children of the Revolution’, won second places in the ‘juvenile feature’ category behind Marina Sydenham at Weston and North Petherton Carnival with the judges praising the design, children and music.

The 12 children on the cart were given plenty of warm support along the carnival routes as they performed their routines to the strains of the catchy ‘Children of the Revolution’ by T Rex. The team of 20 volunteers have received plenty of suppport as well.

“It’s been a fanastic carnival season so far,” the club’s Julia Rosser told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The public at the carnivals have given us wonderful suppprt and really got behind us. Weston and North Petherton were very busy over the weekend – the children have really enjoyed it.”

“We do greatly appreciate the claps and cheers as we go past – it’s great to have the support.”

“There’s been a great atmosphere in Bridgwater, Burnham, Weston and North Petherton and we are off to Shepton this Wednesday, then Wells on Friday and Glastonbury on Saturday.”

“We are very proud to present our entry ‘Children of the Revolution’ for this year’s carnival season. The theme on the cart this year sees our children thrust into a Victorian world where they have to work for their supper in a world of heavy machinery and dirty conditions.”

“We have had a very difficult couple of years where Covid prevented us from building and performing, and subsequently we lost many members. We have managed to pull through those dark times and have 12 children returning to perform together with 6 new members aged from seven years old.”

“Our building team has developed and grown and we have a fabulous quality cart to entertain you with this year.”

“We are eternally grateful to the local businesses who continue to support us and for everyone that has attended our fundraising events – without you, the children would have no cart to perform on! We hope to see as many of you clapping and cheering us on, especially if it rains as it means so much to us to know that you appreciate what we do.”