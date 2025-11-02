8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 02, 2025
News

Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club wins Bridgwater Carnival in its class with ‘Jewels of Arabia’ entry

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club are celebrating a successful start to the carnival season.

The club won first place in their juvenile class at Saturday’s Bridgwater Carnival, the first event  on the circuit.

Hillview’s colourful entry, called ‘Jewels of Arabia’, impressed the judges and the team received applause and cheers along the route.

The club’s Julia Rosser said it had been a “fantastic start” to the season.

She thanked the children on the cart, the team and supporters for all their work in getting the cart ready. 

In the juvenile category, Hillview won while Rubalo were second, Marina Sydenham were third, and Next Generation fourth.

All eyes now turn to Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

