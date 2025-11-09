Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club wins last night’s North Petherton Carnival

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club is celebrating a string of successes with their vibrant entry, ‘Jewels of Arabia’, which continues to impress judges and spectators along the Somerset carnival circuit.

The club secured first place in the juvenile class at North Petherton Carnival on Saturday evening (November 8th), adding to an already impressive run.

The win follows their second place at Weston Carnival on Friday night, third place at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, and first place at Bridgwater Carnival.

The dazzling entry has drawn praise from judges and spectators for its colourful design and enthusiastic performers.

Club spokesperson Julia Rosser said it has been a “fantastic start” to the season.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com after last night’s North Petherton Carnival: “We are blown away with another win! Our kids were amazing as always and our road crew pulled off another successful procession.”

”It makes it so exciting now as the county cup could now be won by us or Rubalo JCC, so we are enjoying the competition and wish all of the juvenile clubs in our category all the best for the last few carnivals.”

Hillview continue their carnival journey this week at Midsomer Norton on Monday 10th November, Shepton Mallet on November 12th, Wells on November 14th, and finishing at Glastonbury on November 15th.