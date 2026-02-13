Burnham’s Holley & Steer to support Weston Hospicecare’s Make Your Will Week

Burnham-On-Sea’s Holley & Steer Solicitors will once again be backing Weston Hospicecare this spring as the charity’s annual Make Your Will Week returns from Monday 2nd to Friday 6th March 2026.

The long‑established firm, which has helped raise thousands of pounds for the hospice in recent years, will be offering its time and expertise to prepare simple Wills in exchange for a donation to the charity.

Weston Hospicecare suggests a minimum contribution of £150 for a single Will or £225 for a pair of mirror Wills, with every penny going directly towards its services. Donations made by UK taxpayers can also be boosted by 25% through Gift Aid.

Weston Hospicecare provides specialist palliative care for people living with life‑limiting illnesses across Burnham‑On‑Sea and northern Somerset.

Its facilities include a 10‑bed inpatient unit and a day and wellbeing centre, supported by a team of community nurse specialists who visit patients in their homes.

A dedicated Family Support Team also offers emotional, social and spiritual care to patients and their loved ones.

Appointments for Make Your Will Week are limited and will be allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis. Residents wishing to take part can call 01278 788991 and request an appointment with Holley & Steer’s Private Client Team, making clear that it is for the charity initiative. Those with an existing Will are asked to provide a copy in advance or bring it along on the day. Complex Wills may incur a fee, which will be discussed beforehand.

The initiative offers local people the chance to put their affairs in order while supporting a charity that relies heavily on community fundraising to continue its work.

Further details about Weston Hospicecare can be found at www.westonhospicecare.org.uk

Pictured: Thomas Murray, Sarah Babajee, and Micha Lilley (from left to right)