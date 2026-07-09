Burnham’s In Charley’s Memory receives £7,899 boost from NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund

Burnham-On-Sea’s In Charley’s Memory charity has received a welcome financial boost this week with a one‑off donation of £7,899 from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.

The donation was made after the local NFU Mutual agency nominated the Burnham and Highbridge mental health charity to receive a share of the national fund, which supports frontline causes across the UK. Each agency is invited to put forward one charity to receive an equal portion of the funding.

Helen Davies from NFU Mutual visited the charity’s new Burnham High Street premises and said she was “incredibly impressed” by the transformation of the new space, praising the team’s work and the support they provide to young people locally.

The Agency Giving Fund was set up to help organisations working at the heart of their communities, and NFU Mutual says it is proud to support charities like In Charley’s Memory, which delivers counselling and mental‑health support to hundreds of young people each week.

The donation will help the charity continue its work following its recent move into the former GW Hurley building on Burnham High Street, where it has expanded its counselling rooms and community facilities.

Dawn Carey from In Charley’s Memory says theyt are “hugeluy grateful” for the doonation and thanked them for the donation.