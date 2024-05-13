Burnham’s Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Claire Sully to host community event

A parliamentary candidate for Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater’s new constituency is set to hold a community event later this month.

Claire Sully, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate, will host her second ‘Shine a Light On’ event following a successful event in Puriton in March.

The event will take place on Thursday May 23rd from 7pm at Fiddington Village Hall.

Joining her are guest speakers who will be highlighting their work and plans in the community. Andrew Cockcroft, communities and partnerships at EDF; Aeneas Tole, community engagement and Government Affairs at Agratas, Bridgwater’s new giga-factory; Jamie Scanlon, Chief Operating Officer at In Charley’s Memory, will all be in attendance.

Tim Pitman, a professional singer for 30 years and the landlord at Burnham-On-Sea’s Old Pier Tavern, who was a principal tenor for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Birmingham Tattoo, will also perform at the event.

Tickets cost £15 and include a meal and entertainment, with all proceeds going towards Claire’s election campaign.