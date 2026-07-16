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Burnham-On-Sea’s Love Lane shut for third day as complex water main repairs cause disruption

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea’s Love Lane remained shut for a third day today as emergency repairs to a burst water main continued to cause frustration for motorists and residents.

The busy route was closed by Bristol Water on Tuesday evening when water was seen gushing across the road from a ruptured pipe.

Initial hopes that the repair would be completed by Wednesday morning faded as engineers uncovered what they described as “more complex” issues beneath the junction with St Mary’s Road, where several water pipes run close together.

The extended closure has led to growing irritation among drivers, with some motorists seen moving cones and road-closed signs to continue through the works area.

Residents living nearby say vehicles and coaches have been diverting along normally quiet side roads, creating noise, congestion and safety concerns.

Bristol Water has given little detail about the ongoing work, saying only that reinstatement is underway.

A spokeswoman said the recent burst was not connected to others reported locally, adding that the prolonged spell of exceptionally dry weather is the most likely cause.

She said the dry conditions can cause the ground to shift and place extra pressure on buried pipes. “Our teams have repaired a number of leaks in the area, including the burst at Love Lane, and reinstatement works are now underway,” she added.

Love Lane is expected to remain closed until the repairs and resurfacing are fully completed.

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