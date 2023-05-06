manor gardens music events burnham-on-sea

A free outdoor music event is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens  today (Sunday May 7th) to mark King Charles’ Coronation.

‘Coronation Party In The Park’ will be held through the afternoon from 12.15pm-5pm.

A spokesperson for organisers CADS says the event will be the first of its regular series of outdoor music events in the town.

“We start the season with a super event for Charles’s Coronation — we will have a super line up with Dave Eldergill doing a special to start followed by the Back Street Stompers to get the party going  plus Emanim and the Boneyard Blues Band who play R&B superbly.”

“We also have the lively group The Juice to get us dancing to the end.   There’ll be stalls, food and refreshments and ice creams.”

 

 
