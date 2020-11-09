Burnham-On-Sea’s marine rescue services have remembered the town’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI laid a wreath at the Burnham-On-Sea War memorial before returning to the lifeboat station for an act of remembrance. The volunteer crews had been out training, and returned early for a two-minute socially distanced silence at 11am at their station. Julie Baker, wife of Launch Authority Lyndon Baker, played ‘The last Post’ on a clarinet.

Separately, several volunteers from BARB Search & Rescue laid a wreath on bahelf of the charity at Burnham’s War Memorial. They marked the silence by remembering those local people who gave their lives in the two World Wars.

Meanwhile, members of Burnham Coastguard headed to the jetty for a socially distanced two minutes silence at 11am, pictured below, and then watched the flypast by The Middlezoy Aerodrome Flying Group. Pictured: Crews taking part in the commemorations (Photos: Mike Lang, BARB, James Whitrow)