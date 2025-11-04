Burnham’s Mayor joins moving tribute to WWII heroes at Wells Remembrance Festival

More than 500 people gathered in the awe-inspiring surroundings of Wells Cathedral on Saturday (November 1st) for the Somerset Festival of Remembrance, marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey was among the attedees along with members of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

The evening was organised by the Royal British Legion, and featured stirring performances, heartfelt tributes, and powerful moments of reflection.

Highlights included music from the Central Band of the Royal British Legion and the Yeovilton Military Wives Choir, alongside poignant audio recordings from five Somerset WWII veterans—three of whom were present on the night.

A solemn Act of Remembrance saw poppies fall gently from the cathedral ceiling, creating a deeply emotional moment for all in attendance.

The traditional Drumhead Service, led by Rev Prebendary Adrian Prior-Sankey MBE, added further gravitas, while the parade of RBL branch standards from across Somerset offered a striking visual tribute to service and sacrifice.

Commodore Robert Mansergh OBE, Somerset County President of the Royal British Legion, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a truly emotional evening which was all about showing the deep sense of gratitude we have for those who gave their lives for the freedoms we all enjoy today.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Mohammed Saddiq, attended as Guest of Honour, reading a personal message from His Majesty King Charles III and leading the county’s tribute. Former BBC presenters Ali Vowles and Clinton Rogers narrated the proceedings.

The Somerset Book of Honour was displayed during the service, and dramatic readings from veteran interviews brought personal stories vividly to life—reminding all present of the importance of remembrance across generations.

The Royal British Legion is encouraging everyone to wear a poppy in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday and welcomes new members from all walks of life. With over 50 branches across Somerset, the Legion continues its vital work supporting veterans and their families.

ALSO SEE:

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Remembrance Parade and events