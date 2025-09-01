13.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 02, 2025
Burnham’s Hillview Junior Carnival boosted by fundraising event

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A community raffle held at Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse Pub has raised over £400 for Hillview Junior Carnival Club, one of the Mayor’s chosen charities for the year.

The event was attended by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor, Mike Facey, who presented a selection of donated prizes to lucky winners.

The funds raised will go directly towards the club’s costs for building this year’s carnival cart entry.

The Mayor told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was pleased to help the club by attending and collecting raffle items to raise funds for the club. Hillview Junior Carnival Club is one of my chosen local charities for this year.”

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025 will be held on Monday November 3rd, 2025.

