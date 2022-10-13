Burnham-On-Sea minor injuries unit (MIU) is set to reduce its opening hours for the next six months due to staff shortages, it been announced this week.

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust says “ongoing workforce shortages” will lead to MIUs in Burnham-On-Sea, Chard and Shepton Mallet reducing their opening hours until next Spring.

Restricting hours at the three units from this week will ensure “a safe and consistent service”, says the organisation.

The new opening hours for Burnham-On-Sea MIU, which is based in Love Lane next to Burnham War Memorial Hospital, are Monday–Friday, 10am–6pm. It had been open seven days a week but will no longer open at weekends.

Dr Matthew Hayman, the trust’s deputy chief medical officer, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Over the past few weeks, we have experienced increasing difficulties in staffing our MIUs which has led to frequent, unplanned changes to opening times in some areas.”

“A combination of staff sickness, relocation, retirement, maternity leave and taking up jobs elsewhere in the NHS means that 10 of our 30 posts for the most senior clinicians – emergency nurse practitioners – within our MIUs, have been vacant since the end of September – which has an impact on our ability to provide safe services without consolidating our teams and restricting the opening hours at some units.”

“We want to make sure that we can provide a consistent and safe service for patients and their families.”

“We have therefore consolidated our workforce and taken the difficult decision to temporarily restrict the opening hours of some units so that we can run all of them safely.”

“This means that we are reducing the MIU operating hours at Burnham-On-Sea, Shepton Mallet and Chard community hospitals for an interim period of six months.”

The revised opening hours are:

Burnham-On-Sea: Monday–Friday, 10am–6pm

Chard: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8am-9pm

Shepton Mallet: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8am-4pm

MIUs at Bridgwater, Minehead, Frome and Glastonbury will remain open as normal from 8am–9pm, seven days a week.

Bernie Marden, chief medical officer at NHS Somerset, adds: “We recognise that any changes of health and care provision can cause concern and appreciate that the amended opening hours across the MIUs in Burnham, Chard and Shepton may have an impact on some patients.”

“It is vital that healthcare services in our communities not only have safe and appropriate staffing levels but also can provide consistent access to ensure patients can be cared for and treated accordingly.”

“The adjustment to the opening times of these MIUs ensures that this is the case. Ensuring that the provision of this service can continue in the most appropriate way for patients.”

He added: “For people with minor illnesses, including hay fever, coughs and colds, skin infections as well as aches and pains, they can speak to their local pharmacist or use our NHS Somerset GP Community Pharmacy Consultation Service, which offers patients a same-day appointment for over 40 minor conditions at a community pharmacist of their choice, when they are offered an appointment for this service by their surgery.”

“And for those needing out of hours support and advice, people should continue to contact 111 either online at 111.nhs.uk or by calling NHS 111 which helps to ensure people get the right medical advice or treatment more quickly. If needed, they will be able to arrange for individuals to be seen safely by the service that best meets their healthcare needs.”

Earlier this year, health bosses pledged that Burnham-On-Sea Minor Injuries Unit will not be closed amid concerns that new community pharmacists will lead to the removal of some existing MIUs.