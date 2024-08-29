10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 30, 2024
Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox backs James Cleverly for Conservative Party Leader

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox

Burnham-On-Sea and Brigwater MP Ashley Fox has announced this week he is backing James Cleverly for Conservative Party’s new Leader.

In a comment today (Friday August 30th), he says: “Over last 5 years, disunity has been the Conservative Party’s biggest problem.”

“In my judgement, James Cleverly is the person most capable of unifying our party and guiding us to election victory.”

“Having served on the board of the Conservative Party for five years, I had the privilege of working closely with James during his tenure as Deputy Chairman in 2018/19.”

“I witnessed first-hand his deep understanding of our party’s values and principles and his remarkable ability to connect with every part of our party. James innately grasps what makes our great party tick.”

“His track record as a formidable campaigner speaks for itself—just look at the historic landslide victory we achieved in 2019 under his leadership as Party Chairman. That success was no accident.”

“James brings to the table the heavyweight government experience essential for leading our country. As Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary, he has demonstrated the leadership, integrity, and decisiveness that we need in a successful leader.”

“With James Cleverly as Leader, we have the best chance of reuniting our Party, taking the fight to Keir Starmer, reaching out to those voters we lost to other parties and winning the next election to deliver for our great country once again.”

