Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox launches ‘coast to countryside’ summer photo contest

Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater constituency are being invited to celebrate the area’s scenic beauty and vibrant communities in a new summer photo competition, announced by local MP Ashley Fox this week.

The ‘Coast to Countryside’ contest aims to showcase the diverse landscapes stretching from the coastal areas of Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean to the rolling Quantock Hills and surrounding villages.

Speaking about the campaign, Ashley Fox MP said, “We’re lucky to live in one of the most beautiful and diverse parts of the country. Whether it’s a peaceful beach walk, a favourite café, a village fete or a countryside view, I want to see the places that you love most.”

To submit snapshots, share the image on your personal timeline using the hashtag #CoastToCountryside and tagging @Ashley7Fox or post them in the comments of Ashley’s original Facebook competition post, including the location of the photo. Photos must be taken within the Bridgwater constituency. The deadline for entries is 5pm on Thursday 14 August.

A shortlist of standout images will be selected by Mr Fox, with the final winner determined by public vote on Facebook.