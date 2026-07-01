Burnham’s MP challenges Government over VAT charges on compassionate‑use medicines

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has raised concerns in Parliament over VAT being applied to life‑saving medicines supplied free of charge through compassionate‑use schemes, warning that the policy risks reducing access to vital treatments for patients with serious and complex conditions.

Speaking during Health Questions in the House of Commons, the Burnham and Highbridge MP criticised the Government for allowing VAT to be charged on drugs donated by pharmaceutical companies.

These schemes often give patients early access to innovative medicines before they become routinely available on the NHS, particularly where no suitable alternative treatment exists.

In the Commons exchange, Ashley Fox said it was “utterly shameful” that VAT was now being imposed on donated medicines, adding that this had not been the case under the previous Government.

Compassionate‑use programmes are designed to support patients with urgent clinical needs, and concerns have been raised nationally that applying VAT could discourage pharmaceutical companies from continuing to supply these medicines at no cost.

Following the debate, Ashley Fox said the Government should prioritise patient access over additional charges. He added that pharmaceutical companies donate these medicines to help patients, and questioned why they were now facing VAT bills for doing so.

“When medicines are being provided free of charge to help patients, the priority should be maintaining access to treatment rather than creating additional costs and uncertainty,” he said.

Ashley Fox confirmed he will continue pressing Ministers to review the policy to ensure patients are not put at risk by avoidable financial barriers.