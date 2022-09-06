Burnham-On-Sea’s MP says he is “delighted” that new Prime Minister Liz Truss has asked him to serve as Minister of State for the Armed Forces.

James Heappey was last night re-appointed to the position that he originally secured from Boris Johnson as Minister for the armed forces and veterans at the Ministry of Defence.

The MP has welcomed the appointment of Liz Truss, saying: “I am delighted the country now has Liz Truss as our Prime Minister. This is not a time for showmanship and pizzaz. What is needed is hard graft and a willingness to deliver across Government.”

“Everything I have seen of Liz while she‘s been in the Foreign Office shows me she is exactly the person to lead us through the challenging years ahead.”

“On taking office, her first priority will be helping people with the increases to the cost of living and growing our economy in the face of a global downturn.”

“A bold economic vision is what is required and that’s what has been the centre piece of Liz’s campaign and will be the centre piece of her agenda in Government.”

Mr Heappey added that he is “delighted to be asked by the Prime Minister to serve on at the Ministry of Defence as Minister of State for the Armed Forces and to be representing the interests of my fellow veterans in the Cabinet and across Government.”

He was previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces from 2020 to 2022, before being promoted to Minister of State in July.