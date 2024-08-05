Burnham’s MP meets Police to discuss illegal traveller encampments

Ashley Fox, MP for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, has met with Police to discuss the issue of illegal traveller encampments in the area.

During the meeting with the Police’s Superintendent Lisa Simpson, Area Commander for Somerset, the MP expressed his “deep concerns” about the recent encampments in Burnham.

He discussed the anxiety and uncertainty that illegal encampments generate within affected communities.

He said that he had reiterated his full support for the police in taking “decisive measures” to deal with the matter effectively.

“Illegal encampments are causing significant distress and concern among residents,” Ashley said. “I support the police in taking swift and robust action to remove these encampments. The affected communities deserve a prompt and effective response.”

The MP stressed the need for a coordinated approach with a strong partnership between the police and local authorities to achieve better results.

“Effective collaboration is key to resolving these issues,” he said. “Authorities must work together to implement strategies that will instil order and security to our towns and communities.”

Ashley says he will continue to engage with the police and local authorities to push for “significant improvements” in addressing the issues, which include anti-social behaviour in Bridgwater.