Burnham’s MP pledges to vote against government’s digital ID plans amid privacy concerns

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has confirmed he will oppose the Government’s proposed Digital ID scheme, citing serious concerns over privacy, individual liberty, and the potential for cyber vulnerabilities.

Speaking this week, Mr Fox described the proposal for mandatory identity cards as “a very bad idea,” and thanked the hundreds of constituents who responded to a recent survey — the overwhelming majority of whom shared his opposition.

“Digital ID would be an expensive white elephant,” he said. “It would do nothing to deter illegal migration and would create a vast national database vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Nine in ten people already hold a valid form of photographic ID, so this scheme is unnecessary.”

Mr Fox also criticised the timing of the proposal, suggesting it was a political distraction from wider issues affecting the Government.

“I believe the Prime Minister has raised this subject to divert attention from the scandals engulfing his administration. Instead, it has simply enraged people further.”

He confirmed he will vote against the Digital ID proposal when it comes before the House of Commons, and urged ministers to reconsider the policy in light of public feedback and practical concerns.