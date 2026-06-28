Burnham’s MP presses Government for clarity after abrupt closure of farming scheme

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has urged ministers to restore confidence among Somerset’s farming community following the sudden closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme earlier this year.

Speaking in the House of Commons during a statement on the Government’s new Farming Road Map, he welcomed the publication of a long-term strategy but warned that many farmers remain wary after what he described as a series of damaging decisions — including the introduction of family farm and family business taxes, and the unexpected shutdown of the previous SFI scheme in March 2025.

Ashley told MPs that the Government’s handling of the SFI had “caused chaos for farmers” and asked the Secretary of State to commit to avoiding any repeat of the disruption.

“While I welcome the farming road map, farmers in Somerset will be sceptical that this Government will deliver for them given their imposition of the family farm and family business taxes, which have undermined confidence and reduced investment in the rural economy,” he said.

“The Government closed the last SFI without notice, causing chaos for farmers. Will the Secretary of State undertake now not to do that again?”

In response, the Secretary of State acknowledged the problems caused by the abrupt closure and said the Government had “learned a lot of lessons” and wanted to avoid “sudden stops” in future.

She added that while she could not predict future circumstances, she was determined to ensure the same situation did not happen again.

Speaking afterwards, Ashley Fox said Somerset’s farmers needed stability to plan ahead. “The sudden closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive left many farmers out of pocket and undermined trust in Government support,” he said.

“I’m pleased the Secretary of State acknowledged that lessons have been learned, and I’ll be holding the Government to that commitment so farmers are never put in that position again.”

He added that restoring confidence in the sector was essential for investment, food production and the long-term health of Somerset’s rural economy.