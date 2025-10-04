Burnham’s MP raises new concerns over ‘unpopular’ decision to merge GP surgeries

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has criticised the decision to merge Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre and Highbridge Medical Centre into a single organisation, calling the move “unpopular” and “deeply concerning” for local residents.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported last month that the NHS Somerset Integrated Care Board announced the merger will go ahead on Tuesday 11th November, following a public engagement period over the summer.

Burnham’s MP has responded to the justification for the merger in an open letter to the Managing Director of Symphony Healthcare Services, challenging the merger claims on four key fronts.

He argues that assurances about appointment availability and unchanged staffing levels fail to address the real issue: a triage system that many residents feel blocks access to their GP.

On the matter of patient location preferences, Mr Fox warns the merger could disrupt continuity of care.

He said residents are worried about being forced to travel between sites and losing access to familiar doctors. “Patients want to see the GP who knows them,” he said, adding that the merger risks breaking that vital connection.

And, addressing concerns about housing growth, Mr Fox criticised the lack of planning for increased demand. He said the merger appears to dilute localised care rather than strengthen it, especially in light of rising population levels. He also urged NHS leaders to seek developer contributions to expand healthcare provision in the area.

Finally, Mr Fox has questioned the merger’s financial rationale. While the NHS insists there will be no staff reductions and all three sites will remain open, he argued that the merger lacks a clear purpose. “If you’re not reducing back-office costs to invest in frontline care, what is the point?” he asks, adding that promises of future improvements offer little comfort to worried residents.

The MP adds in his letter: “The majority of my residents are opposed to this unnecessary GP reorganisation. It has little to offer and will simply cause confusion and worry.”

“Vague promises of a sunlit dawn to come, whilst doing nothing to correct a triage system that makes Fort Knox look welcoming, will do little to satisfy these concerns. I am disappointed that you have decided to proceed with this merger and will be scrutinising its service provision to local residents carefully.”