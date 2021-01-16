Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has reassured local residents after some were left concerned by an NHS letter requesting they travel to either Bristol or Birmingham for their Covid vaccinations.

James Heappey says he has been contacted by a number of constituents who are unable to travel or are worried about travelling far for their vaccines.

He says: “Across the UK, the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine has been ramping up, with more than 2.2million people having received the first dose according to figures released this week. I know there is also some fantastic work going on in the Wells Constituency with many of our most vulnerable already being called up and receiving their dose.”

“However, I have also been contacted by a number of constituents concerned by a letter they have received requesting they travel to either Bristol or Birmingham to get their vaccine.”

“Many of the most vulnerable will be unable to travel that distance and it has been made clear to me that if this is not possible, you will still be contacted by your GP to get your vaccine at a more convenient place.”

“As you can imagine, the doctors’ surgeries are receiving a huge number of calls so please do wait to hear from them.”

He adds: “I know this is an anxious time, but health care professionals are working around the clock to deliver these service, and additional vaccine centres are being opened in and around the constituency at pace.”

“I am engaging with local stakeholders as this continues to develop and I am hopeful we will see our vulnerable population vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

“This is hugely positive news and will help immensely in our fight against Covid-19, alongside us all doing our bit by staying at home as much as possible to ease the pressure on our NHS.”