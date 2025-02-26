Burnham’s MP speaks out against Somerset Council’s plans for new parking charges in town

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox has voiced strong opposition to Somerset Council’s proposals to introduce new parking charges across the county, including in the town.

The controversial plans were given a thumbs down Monday’s Scrutiny Committee council meeting but a final decision will be made at the upcoming Executive meeting on Monday March 3rd. Councillors at Monday’s meeting unanimously opposed the plans and called for more information and a public consultation on the proposals.

The proposals would see overnight and Sunday charges imposed on car parks, as well as the introduction of fees for currently free-to-use car parks.

Burnham’s shops owners and Burnham Chamber of Trade have voiced concerns about the proposed charges hitting trade in the town centre, as reported here.

MP Ashley Fox says: “These proposals are short-sighted and risk damaging the local economy. Burnham-On-Sea is a popular seaside town that relies on visitors and tourism. Introducing 24/7 parking charges will deter people from coming into town, hurting businesses that are already facing challenging trading conditions.”

The council’s justification is based on financial pressures, but no consultation has been undertaken with residents or businesses.

Ashley Fox also warned about the impact on the town’s hospitality sector, saying: “Our pubs, restaurants, and entertainment venues rely on visitors staying into the evening. Charging for overnight parking will drive people away, hitting Burnham’s night-time economy.”

The MP is urging Somerset Council to rethink these proposals and engage properly with the community before making decisions that could have long-term consequences.