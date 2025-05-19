Burnham’s MP warns Government: Don’t sign away UK sovereignty in EU trade talks

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has raised his concern in Parliament about the Government’s approach to negotiating a closer trading relationship with the European Union, warning that it could lead to the UK being bound by EU rules without democratic oversight.

Speaking during a debate on the UK-EU Summit, Ashley Fox said he welcomed the ambition of improving trade ties but questioned the Government’s ability to negotiate effectively, citing recent international agreements such as the Chagos Islands negotiations as cause for concern.

“The Government intend to give away the sovereignty of a territory we already own and then pay billions of pounds to lease it back. I can assure the Minister that when he comes to negotiate the details with the European Commission, he will find it a great deal tougher to deal with than the Government of Mauritius,” he said.

Ashley argues that any deal with the EU must prioritise British sovereignty and avoid dynamic alignment with EU rules – particularly where the European Court of Justice would act as the ultimate arbiter.

“It is clear that this Government intend to sign us up to EU rules, over which this House will have no say. When those rules are changed by the EU, Britain will simply have to follow.”

He also challenged the Government’s claim that a closer trading relationship would drive economic growth, criticising recent policy decisions that, he said, have added pressure to British businesses.

“We on the Conservative Benches would take that assurance far more seriously if the Government had not spent the last 10 months making life more difficult for British business,” he said, referencing the Employment Rights Bill and the £25 billion increase in national insurance.

Ashley warns that this could mark the start of a process that risks re-submitting the UK to EU control.

“I fear that this is the beginning of a process to bring the United Kingdom within the regulatory control of the EU, and thereafter, an attempt by the Labour Party to make us rejoin the EU.”