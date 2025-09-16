Burnham’s MP wins government commitment to review rights for special constables

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has scored a win in Westminster this week as the Government agreed to launch a statutory review into employment rights for Special Constables – volunteer police officers who serve without pay.

The breakthrough follows months of campaigning by the MP, who first raised the issue after a local constituent, Emma, highlighted that Specials are excluded from Section 50 of the Employment Rights Act 1996.

That section allows unpaid time off for civic duties such as serving as a magistrate or school governor—but not for volunteering as a police officer.

Ashley Fox brought the matter to national attention in March, pressing the Home Secretary in the House of Commons and warning of a sharp decline in Special Constable numbers—from 15,000 a decade ago to fewer than 6,000 today.

“Specials face the same risks and responsibilities as regular officers,” he told Parliament. “It’s absurd that the law grants time off for a meeting about a park bench but not for those who patrol our streets.”

His proposed amendment to the Employment Rights Bill was adopted by the House of Lords earlier this summer. While the Government stopped short of accepting it in full, ministers have now tabled their own version, requiring a formal review and report to Parliament within a year of the Bill becoming law.

Ashley welcomed the move, saying: “This is a significant step forward. Unless we act, the number of Special Constables will continue to fall, weakening neighbourhood policing and national resilience. I hope this review leads to the recognition these volunteers deserve.”

Emma, who first raised the issue locally, praised the MP’s efforts: “I want to thank Ashley Fox for taking this issue forward. Special Constables play a vital role in keeping our communities safe and by putting this issue on the national agenda, Ashley has helped ensure that the contribution of Specials is properly recognised.”

“I know it’s unusual for a backbench MP to secure an amendment to Government legislation – Ashley has proved to be an effective campaigner on behalf of Special Constables, and I hope this review will lead to lasting change.”

The statutory review is expected to begin in 2026, with campaigners urging ministers to extend Section 50 protections to Special Constables and help reverse the decline in volunteer policing.