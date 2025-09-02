Burnham’s Music for the Memory marks a decade of support for those with memory loss

A busy local group supporting people with memory loss has marked a major milestone — with music and dancing.

Music for the Memory, based at Burnham Baptist Church, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday (September 2nd) with a gathering of members, volunteers, and supporters.

The group, which offers uplifting sessions for those living with dementia and memory challenges, has become a vital part of the community since its founding in 2015.

The celebration welcomed special guests from Moose International and the Rotary Club, both long-time supporters of the group.

Attendees were treated to a nostalgic performance by Simply Uke, whose toe-tapping tunes from the 1950s and 60s had everyone singing along — and even dancing.

To round off the afternoon, guests received party bags filled with classic sweets from their childhood, sparking smiles and fond memories.

Organisers say the group’s survival through the pandemic was made possible by the generosity of local individuals and organisations who rallied to raise funds and offer ongoing support.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who’s supported us over the years,” says a spokesperson for Music for the Memory. “Special thanks go to our wonderful volunteers — without them, we simply couldn’t continue.”

The group continues to run regular sessions aimed at bringing joy, connection, and comfort to those affected by memory loss. New members and volunteers are always welcome.