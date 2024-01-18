Nationwide Building Society in Burnham-On-Sea has this week unveiled plans to upgrade the appearance of its branch in the run-up to the town’s nearby Lloyds Bank closing later this year.

Nationwide in the High Street will become the town’s last remaining bank this autumn when Lloyds Bank closes its Burnham-On-Sea branch in November.

Nationwide has submitted plans to Somerset Council for an upgrade of the exterior signage at the branch, to include modern, new branding at the front of the property, with a new-look cash machine and a frosted effect to its windows.

Since the property is located within Burnham’s conservation area, the plans will receive scrutiny from local councils, however Nationwide says its proposals will “preserve the original look and feel of the existing building.”

Nationwide says in its application: “The building is not listed and the original building fabric will not be altered, removed, or concealed. All existing original features will not be affected by the proposed works. The works are not considered to have any adverse impact on neighbours.”

“The works are not considered to have any adverse impact to the existing appearance and amenity of the application site and that of its neighbours – rather, the proposals will benefit the front elevation.”

“All works are intended to involve the minimum intervention and preserve the original look and feel of the existing building within the context of its conservation areas and positive building status.”

“The significance of the building has been considered and will retain its existing character. It is considered these works will improve the elevation and therefore makes a positive contribution to the conservation area.”

The ‘Advertisement consent’ application has reference number 11/24/00003 and feedback is welcomed by Somerset Council until February 16th, 2024.