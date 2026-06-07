PHOTOS: Burnham’s Party in the Park brings crowds and live music to Manor Gardens

Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music concerts continued on Sunday, June 7th when Party In The Park was held in the Manor Gardens.

with an afternoon of free music featuring Juice, Two Days As a Chimp, The Dark Horses, Arquebus and Dave Eldergill.

Organiser Mike Murphy from CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — said: “We were delighted to hold the next of our summer of events with Party In The Park with a great line-up of music and we thank all who attended for their support.”

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — have been holding the outdoor music events for over 30 years.

Pictured: The scenes in Burnham’s Manor Gardens on Sunday afternoon (Photos Mike Lang)