7.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Feb 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham's Peacocks store temporarily closes and announces re-opening plans
News

Burnham’s Peacocks store temporarily closes and announces re-opening plans

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks clothing store is temporarily closed for refurbishment and is set to re-open later in the year, it has been confirmed this week.

The store in Burnham High Street recently closed after storm damage and scaffolding has been installed around it.

Charmaine Bowen, who is managing the store, has reassured shoppers that it will re-open later in the year.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The store is undergoing a whole new refurbishment and refit – and is temporarily closed for maintenance repairs.”

“The store will be closed for several months and we hope to have a grand reopening in the summer.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea fire station to hold recruitment evening to find extra firefighters

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.5 ° C
9.1 °
7.2 °
94 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Sat
10 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com