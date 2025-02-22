Burnham’s Peacocks store temporarily closes and announces re-opening plans

Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks clothing store is temporarily closed for refurbishment and is set to re-open later in the year, it has been confirmed this week.

The store in Burnham High Street recently closed after storm damage and scaffolding has been installed around it.

Charmaine Bowen, who is managing the store, has reassured shoppers that it will re-open later in the year.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The store is undergoing a whole new refurbishment and refit – and is temporarily closed for maintenance repairs.”

“The store will be closed for several months and we hope to have a grand reopening in the summer.”