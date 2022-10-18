Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has seen a near doubling of visitor numbers as the facilities bounce back from the pandemic, its manager has said this week.

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer at The Princess Theatre, reported a boost in numbers of people attending its events during a meeting of the Town Council’s Princess Management Committee on Tuesday (October 18th).

She said: “In the period April to October, The Princess has welcomed more than 4,200 visitors to over 100 classes and shows.”

“That is nearly double last year’s visitor numbers for the same time frame.”

“We view this year very much as a regenerative year and an opportunity to add new and exciting events to the calendar.”

While the visitor numbers are not yet back at pre-pandemic levels, she told councillors that the theatre has been able to produce its first brochure of activities and workshops in nearly three years.

She added: “Where we had budgeted for a greater box office revenue stream, as this year has been so complicated with promoter confidence down, it has been more favourable working with direct hires for lettings income, which from current projections we will achieve more than we had forecast.”

Members of the Town Council, which runs the theatre, welcomed the news.