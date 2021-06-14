Staff and residents at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home in Burnham-On-Sea have celebrated Carers Week by thanking care staff with treats and chocolates.

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

Country Court, which owns the care home, has taken the opportunity to thank its care teams and share messages of appreciation left by family and friends.

Residents wrote thank you notes to care staff thanking them for taking the time to stop for a chat and for always coming into work with a smile on their face. They handed out gifts of sweets and chocolates.

“Carers Week has been a wonderful opportunity to thank our staff and show them that we appreciate everything they do,” says Home Manager Vimal Samuel.

“This last year has been difficult for everyone. Our staff have had so much to cope with, so it’s important to take the opportunity to show our appreciation and let people know how much they are valued.”

One family member from Priory Court Care & Nursing Home adds: “The care provided for my father since he became a resident has always been excellent and furthermore over this extremely difficult Covid-19 pandemic has quite frankly been outstanding.”

“The staff are always kind and caring towards both my father and I. I have been unable to visit throughout the pandemic due to my own health issues, but they have always kept me informed and reassured and I cannot praise them highly enough.”

“As a family, we would recommend Priory Court Care and Nursing Home Burnham-On-Sea to any family that wants the best care for their relative. Nothing is too much trouble, and the staff and management are always kind, polite and really care in the truest sense!”