Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has this week launched a new ‘Stay Out To Help Out’ scheme at its Burnham-On-Sea Reeds Arms pub.

It follows on from the success of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out during August.

The new scheme started on September 1st will see prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until November 11th at Wetherspoon pubs in the UK.

Wetherspoon says its prices on some of the meals and drinks will be cheaper than those available in McDonald’s or Domino’s Pizza.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry.”

“We are keen to offer our customers a superb choice of food and drink at great value for money prices.”

“Our offer means that a classic beef burger in our pubs will be even better value than McDonald’s.”

“The classic burger in Wetherspoon is £3.99 versus McDonald’s Big Mac medium meal (comprising Big Mac two 1.6 ounce beef patties, medium fries, medium Coca-Cola Zero Sugar) which costs £4.59.”

“In addition cappuccino in our pubs will be 50p cheaper than McDonald’s and our customers can have free refills too.”