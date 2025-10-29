Burnham’s Retreat Caravan Park raises £1,300 for BARB at annual owner’s party

Burnham-On-Sea’s Retreat Caravan Park has again shown its strong support for life-saving rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue by raising £1,300 during its annual Owner’s Party, held recently at the park.

The park’s event featured traditional fete games, live music, a raffle and a hog roast enjoyed by guests throughout the day.

Park owners presented BARB with a cheque for £1,300 to help support the charity’s work in responding in emergencies along the Somerset coast and beyond.

Retreat Caravan Park has been a long-time supporter of BARB and has raised or donated an incredible £25,000 over the last two decades.

A spokesperson from Retreat Caravan Park said: “We’re proud to support BARB and the incredible work they do. It’s always a pleasure to welcome them to our events and we’re thrilled to contribute to their ongoing mission.”

A BARB spokesperson adds: “A huge thank you goes to the team and owners at Retreat for their dedicated support of our charity’s work over many years. Their backing is very much appreciated by all our volunteers.”