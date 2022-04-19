Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Cinema

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club is set to hold a Sing-a-Long fundraising screening of the cinema hit ‘Encanto’.

The screening will be held on Sunday, 24 April at 9am at the Ritz Cinema.

“Join us for this one-off screening with the option of singing along – all in aid of Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club!” says a spokeswoman.

“Who said that popcorn couldn’t be breakfast on a Sunday morning!”

Tickets are available to purchase in person at the Ritz Cinema either with cash, or via your phone using a PayPal QR code. There is a suggested donation of £4 per ticket.

 
