Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Club is inviting local community groups to benefit from its regular quiz nights during 2022.

The club’s fundraising weekly quiz nights have raised thousands of pounds for local groups and charities over recent years – and now it’s finalising its schedule for the new year.

“Local clubs charities and groups are invited to contact the Ritz – we are now taking Monday Quiz bookings for the remaining available dates from January to June 2022,” says a spokesman.

“We organise everything, supplying the questions, quizmaster, and the raffle.”

“All your community group or charity has to do is promote the quiz within your group, supply a few raffle prizes, enjoy the evening, and take the money! Our many regular quiz teams will give your group a warm welcome.”

“An average of £150 is raised on the evenings with the record standing at £344.”

If you would like your group or charity to be booked in for a future date or just want more info, send an email to: mikebarsby21@gmail.com or text Mike on 07936538263.