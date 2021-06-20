Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club says it plans to re-open on Friday (June 25th) following a deep clean due to a positive Covid case.

The popular club in Burnham’s Victoria Street had been preparing for a busy few days, screening Euro 2020 games for members, but it took the decision last week to temporarily close after a case of Covid, as we reported here.

Manager Paul Hale told Burnham-On-Sea.com last night (Sunday): “One person is self isolating and a deep clean is underway to ensure everyone is kept safe. We are now planning to re-open on Friday and look forward to welcoming back customers.”

He said last week he had been “gutted” that the club was temporarily closing, but added that “the safety of our customers and staff always comes first.”

It comes just days after the Crossways Inn in West Huntspill re-opened last Thursday after a ten-day closure of the pub and B&B due to three positive cases.