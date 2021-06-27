Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club re-opens today (Monday) following a deep clean and staff coming out of isolation following two positive cases earlier this month.

The club temporarily shut on June 17th when staff went into isolation and a deep clean got underway, which has since been completed.

Manager Paul Hale said: “The health and safety of our members and staff is our number one priority.”

He adds: “Our staff are now out of isolation and they have all had their first Covid jab and 60% per cent have had their second jab.”

“We are now welcoming new memberships. Members are also entitled to bring in guests, who will have to abide by the track and trace system as required.”

The club will be screening this week’s Euro 2000 games on new giant screens in its function room.