Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Social Club

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Club has taken the decision to close with immediate effect to safeguard its customers and staff following the announcement of Tier 3 restrictions coming into effect on Boxing Day.

The popular club, in Burnham’s Victoria Street, is also undertaking a full deep clean over the Christmas period following a further case of Coronavirus.

“The safety of customers and staff is paramount in our minds,” says manager Paul Hale.

He adds: “We thank all of our members and supporters for their support in 2020 and hope to be able to re-open in January once the restrictions change.”

The Burnham area will be going into Covid Tier 3 restrictions on Boxing Day when hospitality venues will be closed, with the exception of take-away, drive-through and deliveries.

 

 
