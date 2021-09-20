Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the Royal British Legion is to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a special gala night.

The event will be held on Saturday November 6th at Lakeside Holiday Park from 7pm.

“To mark this special milestone, we are looking forward to holding a special gala evening,” says the Burnham branch Chairman John Crosby.

“There will be a buffet, live music, raffle, games, dancing and much more — everyone is welcome.”

Tickets are £12 per person in advance by contacting John or Ruth Crosby on 01278 238723 or email margaret898657@aol.com

 
