Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront fireworks display looks set to be held on Sunday October 10th this year to avoid safety concerns around a possible winter resurgence of the Covid pandemic following a Town Council debate last night (Monday).

Town councillors considered whether to proceed with the popular seafront display, which often attracts thousands of people to The Esplanade on the Sunday evening before carnival.

However, with Somerset’s full carnivals already having been cancelled this year due to the pandemic and only a smaller parade of walkers planned on November 8th, the Town Council debated whether the fireworks should be held earlier in the autumn.

The Town Council Clerk said in a report to councillors: “There is an opportunity to hold an event earlier than November, before the winter flu season and hopefully before any increase in potential instances of winter coronavirus. This might enable an event to present less of a risk to people and associated medical services and avoid any potential decrease in the availability of volunteer stewards, including staff.”

Cllr Andy Hodge noted: “This is an outside event so to a certain degree there is a level of safety. Over the next few months we are going to see a bit more liberty and freedom with social distancing being removed but I think we may also see Covid variants increasing.”

“We need to consider how we do this safely with the staff and volunteers to put this on. I propose that we consider bringing this event forward this year so that we can have an event before we go into the winter period, maybe even as early as September.”

Cllr Phil Harvey said: “It would need to be held when it’s dark, but it would make sense to put it at the end of the October half term where we will see the food festival on the Saturday. Having the fireworks on the Sunday would make a good weekend and bring extra visitors into the town.”

But Cllr Peter Clayton responded: “I agree we should go ahead with an earlier date, but I’m not in agreement with that date. We are already bringing people into the town for the food festival, so why double it up again – we could have two big weekends rather than one. So I’m in agreement but we need to find a separate date.”

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said he too supported holding the fireworks on an earlier date this year.

After considering the tide times – to enable the fireworks to be fired from the jetty without scaffolding which adds to the cost – it was agreed that Sunday October 10th would be a good provisional date for this year’s fireworks, subject to any restrictions in place at the time and discussions with the fireworks company.

A Town Council report on the fireworks noted that the cost of this year’s display would be £9,551. The fireworks company has agreed that, if the Town Council decides that the health position indicates it is ‘unwise’ to proceed with the 2021 display, the company will carry-over the deposit payment to 2022, as it did in 2020 when last year’s display did not take place.

It was noted that while a full carnival procession will not be held this year, a smaller parade of walkers without floats may take place in Burnham on Monday November 8th.