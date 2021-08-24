Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront rescue services day has been cancelled due to a surge in local cases of Covid, with Sedgemoor recording the highest infection rate in England.

Organisers from BARB Search & Rescue, who oversee the annual event, have this week decided not to hold this year’s event on Sunday August 29th as planned in order to protect the public and members of the local rescue services and avoid any risk of further increasing case numbers.

Sedgemoor’s rate of 723 cases per 100,000 people is the highest in England and there are a rising number of confirmed cases in Burnham.

The event often attracts thousands of people to the seafront for a day of displays, rescue demonstrations and activities. 27 organisations had been confirmed to attend Sunday’s event.

“The safety of the public and those taking part from our local emergency services is our top priority and we have not taken this decision lightly. We thank everyone for their understanding,” says event organiser Roger Flower.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the event in August 2022.”