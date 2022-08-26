Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country will be gathering on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront on Sunday (August 28th) when the town’s rescue services day returns for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Scores of displays and demonstrations will be held on Burnham seafront and beach from 10am to 4pm with displays of hovercrafts, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances, fire engines and more.

The event, also known as the ESCAPE Day (the Emergency Services Community Awareness and Promotion Event), will see over 20 different emergency groups taking part.

They include BARB Search and Rescue, Burnham Coastguards, Burnham RNLI, Devon and Somerset Fire Service, Police, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Wessex 4×4, Exeter Raynet, Marine Life Rescue, RNLI Lifeguards, Somerset Civil Contingencies, Somerset Road Safety, AA Service, Burnham Radio Club, Model Hovercraft Association, Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, Burnham Gig Rowing Club, Weston Hospice Care and the Royal British Legion.

The event is scheduled to be opend by the Mayor at 10.00am. The RNLI demonstration will be at 10.15am. A display of rescue vehicles will arrive along the beach at around 11.15am-11.30am. The BARB hovercraft demonstration will take place at 1pm.

BARB, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004.

The charity will also be holding a number of displays at its hovercraft station to mark its 30th anniversary.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “We are so pleased that the event is returning this year for the first tme since 2019. It promises to be a great one – with many displays along the seafront and things to see and do.”

“It will be a super opportunity to see the work of our local emergency services at first hand and support them.”