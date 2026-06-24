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Burnham’s Serendipity Singers to hold charity concert for In Charley’s Memory on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Serendipity Singers Burnham-On-Sea

A popular local choir is set to raise funds for a Burnham-On-Sea charity this weekend.

The Serendipity Singers will be performing a special charity concert on Saturday 27th June at 3pm in Berrow Village Hall, with all proceeds going to In Charley’s Memory, the Burnham-based mental health support charity.

Tickets are priced at £8 and include refreshments. They are available in advance from the In Charley’s Memory offices on Burnham High Street, and will also be sold on the door on the day of the concert.

Organisers say the afternoon will offer a warm, uplifting programme of music while helping to support the charity’s work with young people across the area.

The Serendipity Singers say they are looking forward to welcoming supporters for what promises to be a relaxed and enjoyable community event.

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge 

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