Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church to celebrate centenary of historic Grinling Gibbons Angels

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church will this Saturday (18th July) host a special celebration marking 100 years since the arrival of its famous Grinling Gibbons Angels, a treasured part of the town’s heritage since 1826.

The intricately carved angels, sculpted in 1686 by renowned woodcarvers Grinling Gibbons and Arnold Quellin, were originally commissioned by King James II for Whitehall Palace.

They were later moved to Westminster Abbey before the Bishop of Rochester — who also served as Burnham’s vicar in 1820 — acquired parts of the fragmented Whitehall altarpiece and brought them to St Andrew’s to decorate the chancel.

Today, the two large flanking angels stand proudly on pedestals beneath the church’s distinctive leaning tower, with several smaller cherubs arranged along the North aisle, attracting visitors from far and wide.

Associate Vicar Rev Sharon Eldergill told Burnham-On-Sea.com the centenary celebration is part of a wider programme of events planned over the coming months, including services with Churches Together, workshops, parties, and a collection of memories and stories from past parishioners and the La Retraite Sisters. A time capsule may also be created.

“This event is part of a series to mark this special centenary for our town,” she says. “Tickets, which cost £6 each, will include a talk about the Angels in the church by Francis Farr-Cox, followed by cream teas and music from a flautist group.

“All are welcome to come and enjoy the magnificent Angels, and learn a little more about them, their famous artist, and the remarkable story of how they came to be a part of our heritage here at Burnham-On-Sea.”

The Tea event takes place this Saturday from 2pm–3.30pm. Tickets are £6 and available from Burnham Tourist Information Centre or on the door.