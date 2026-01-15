Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church to host community safety event on Saturday

St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea is set to host a special community event on Saturday 17th January 2026, offering local residents practical advice on staying safe at home and online.

The drop‑in event will run from 10am to 12pm inside the church and will feature talks from both the Police and the Fire & Rescue Service.

Officers will be on hand to give guidance on preventing fraud and scams, an issue affecting increasing numbers of people across Somerset.

Representatives from the Fire & Rescue Service will also share important information on home fire safety, including tips on reducing risks and keeping households protected.

The church says everyone is welcome to attend, and no booking is required.

The event forms part of St Andrew’s ongoing work to support the local community and provide helpful resources for residents of all ages.